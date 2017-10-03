Bulls' Justin Holiday: Will start Tuesday
Holiday will start at shooting guard during Tuesday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The newly-acquired Holiday will get his first crack at the position during Wednesday's contest. While the slot is seemingly up for grabs while Zach LaVine (knee) is out, it's likely Holiday's to lose. With the Knicks last season, he posted 7.7 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting.
