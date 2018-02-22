Holiday (coach's decision) will sit out Thursday's game against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

It was reported during the All-Star break that both Holiday and Robin Lopez would shift to bench roles in order to get some of the younger players more time on the court. However, it appears Chicago is opting to hold both players out entirely for Thursday's contest. It's unclear if this is something that will continue to occur at times moving forward, but either way, Holiday's value is headed for a steep decline. Holiday's absence should provide more minutes ot guys like David Nwaba, Denzel Valentine and Paul Zipser.