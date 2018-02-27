Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't dress Tuesday
Holiday will not dress for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Holiday got the start Monday as Zach LaVine rested the front end of a back-to-back, however LaVine will play Tuesday, pushing Holiday out of the rotation. Holiday sat the past two games, and this looks as though it could be the trend for the rest of the season.
