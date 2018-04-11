Correcting a previous note, Holiday will not play during the team's season finale Wednesday against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has opted to give Holiday the final game of the season off, starting Sean Kilpatrick in his stead. Holiday will finish the year -- his first on the Bulls -- averaging 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes while shooting 37.1 percent from the field.