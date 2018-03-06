Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play Monday vs. Boston
Holiday (coach's decision) is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Celtics, Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago reports.
Holiday is slated to pick up his third DNP-CD in a row and fifth over the last six games as the Bulls continue to experiment with their younger options elsewhere on the roster. Unless otherwise noted, this appears to be the plan for Holiday moving forward, which means he's no longer a viable fantasy target.
