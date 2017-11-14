Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play Wednesday

Holiday won't play during Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to the birth of his child, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Holiday out of the picture, coach Fred Hoiberg is reportedly leaning to start Grant and Dunn in the backcourt. They, along with Denzel Valentine, could all make for solid DFS options while Holiday is absent. Holiday will likely be back for Friday's game against the Hornets.

