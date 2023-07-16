Lewis (ankle) will be on a two-way contract with the Bulls in 2023-24, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Lewis missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL and was shut down for Summer League due to an ankle injury. However, despite the injuries, the Bulls still have confidence the undrafted wing out of Marquette can develop into an NBA contributor. Lewis joins Adama Sanogo and Terry Taylor as Chicago's two-way players, but all three will presumably spend most of 2023-24 in the G League.