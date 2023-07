Lewis (knee) is on track to play with the Bulls during Summer League action in Las Vegas, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lewis sustained a torn ACL in August of 2022 and underwent surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2022-23 campaign. However, he's been a full participant in Summer League camp and is on track to return to game action this summer. Assuming he feels good after playing in games, it seems likely that he'll be ready to suit up for the start of the regular season.