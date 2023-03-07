Lewis (knee) signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Tuesday.

After going undrafted out of Marquette this past summer, Lewis inked a two-way deal with Chicago, but after tearing the ACL in his right knee and undergoing surgery in August, he was waived before the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-7 forward has spent the entire season rehabbing and doesn't appear on the cusp of playing at any point in 2022-23, but the Bulls will at least be able to oversee his recovery from the knee injury now that he's under contract.