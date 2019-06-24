Simon reached an agreement Friday to join the Bulls for the Las Vegas Summer League in July, Jeff Pack of the Fallbrook Valley News reports.

Simon will look to attract attention in Las Vegas with the hope of earning a contract from the Bulls or another team after going undrafted last week. The St. John's product earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018-19 while pacing the Red Storm in rebounds, assists and steals.

