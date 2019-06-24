Bulls' Justin Simon: Suiting up for Bulls in summer
Simon reached an agreement Friday to join the Bulls for the Las Vegas Summer League in July, Jeff Pack of the Fallbrook Valley News reports.
Simon will look to attract attention in Las Vegas with the hope of earning a contract from the Bulls or another team after going undrafted last week. The St. John's product earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018-19 while pacing the Red Storm in rebounds, assists and steals.
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...