Bulls' Kaiser Gates: Joins Bulls for training camp
Gates has signed a training-camp contract with the Bulls, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.
Following a three-year collegiate career at Xavier, Gates joined the Bulls for summer league where he played in three games and wound up with averages of 6.8 points and 1.7 rebounds across 13.9 minutes. While those numbers don't necessarily scream upside, the Bulls will bring Gates in for a longer look in camp and could eventually attempt to sign him to their G-League affiliate. Gates is highly unlikely to make an NBA roster this season and won't be fantasy relevant.
