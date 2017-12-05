Bulls' Kay Felder: Assigned to G-League
Felder was sent down to the G-League on Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Felder didn't play in four of the Bulls' last five games. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.0 minutes per game and is shooting a career-low 30.8 percent from the field across 13 games. He'll likely continue to struggle seeing the court deep into the season, if he's even recalled from the G-League.
