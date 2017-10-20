Bulls' Kay Felder: Backup point guard Saturday
Felder will be the team's backup point guard during Saturday's game against the Spurs, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Ryan Arcidiacono was the team's reserve point guard to open the season, but after one game, coach Fred Hoiberg may have changed his mind. In 16 minutes Thursday, Felder posted six points and six assists.
