Felder was claimed off waivers by the Bulls on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Felder was traded to Atlanta from Cleveland just a few days ago, but was ultimately waived. The Bulls like the upside of the 22-year-old point guard, however, and will bring him in as insurance at point guard, as Kris Dunn (finger), Cameron Payne (foot) and Zach LaVine (knee) all continue to deal with their respective injuries. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.4 assists across 9.2 minutes in 42 games with the Cavaliers last season.