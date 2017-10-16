Bulls' Kay Felder: Claimed by Chicago
Felder was claimed off waivers by the Bulls on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Felder was traded to Atlanta from Cleveland just a few days ago, but was ultimately waived. The Bulls like the upside of the 22-year-old point guard, however, and will bring him in as insurance at point guard, as Kris Dunn (finger), Cameron Payne (foot) and Zach LaVine (knee) all continue to deal with their respective injuries. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.4 assists across 9.2 minutes in 42 games with the Cavaliers last season.
More News
-
Kay Felder: Traded to Atlanta, waived•
-
Cavaliers' Kay Felder: Will start at point guard Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kay Felder: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Kay Felder: Avoids serious injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kay Felder: Leaves Monday's game with leg injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kay Felder: Recalled from D-League•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...