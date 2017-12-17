Felder was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Felder took the court for Windy City on Saturday, posting 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and a steal across 31 minutes. However, he'll now return to the big league, as he's already been recalled by the Bulls. With all that said, Felder isn't a part of the team's regular rotation, so he'll remain off the fantasy radar for now.