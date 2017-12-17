Bulls' Kay Felder: Recalled from G-League
Felder was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Felder took the court for Windy City on Saturday, posting 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and a steal across 31 minutes. However, he'll now return to the big league, as he's already been recalled by the Bulls. With all that said, Felder isn't a part of the team's regular rotation, so he'll remain off the fantasy radar for now.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...