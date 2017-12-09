Felder was recalled from the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Felder has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League this season, as coach Fred Hoiberg has decided to deploy the duo of Kris Dunn and Jerian Grant at point guard as of late, leaving Felder to be an odd man out on many nights. He's played in just three of the team's past 10 contests. He's gotten extended run in the G-league, however. There, Felder has played two games, posting 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 34.2 minutes per contest.