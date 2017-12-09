Bulls' Kay Felder: Recalled from G-League
Felder was recalled from the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Felder has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League this season, as coach Fred Hoiberg has decided to deploy the duo of Kris Dunn and Jerian Grant at point guard as of late, leaving Felder to be an odd man out on many nights. He's played in just three of the team's past 10 contests. He's gotten extended run in the G-league, however. There, Felder has played two games, posting 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 34.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...