Felder finished with nine points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Raptors.

Felder has appeared in seven of nine games, and this was the fifth time he earned double-digit minutes. With that being said, Felder has seen the floor in just three of five contests while averaging 7.7 minutes since the return of sophomore Kris Dunn (compared to 14.8 minutes per night before that). Dunn and starting point guard Jerian Grant combined to play 48 minutes on Tuesday, so Felder will need to hope that Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg continues to prove willing to play lineups with multiple point guards. Even then, Felder is best left on the waiver wires in most leagues.