Felder was reassigned to the G-League on Saturday, Vincent Goodwill of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The point guard hasn't been in the rotation of late, so he'll join the WIndy City Bulls for an opportunity to play regularly at the G-League level. Felder has appeared in only two of the Bulls' last 11 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop