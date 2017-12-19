Felder was let go by the Bulls on Tuesday.

Felder was struggling to carve out a role in Chicago with Kris Dunn and Jerian Grant playing well, appearing in just 14 games and averaging 9.6 minutes in those efforts. As it stands, he's been a fringe NBA player and has spent significant time in the G-League. He's just 22 years old, however, so it wouldn't be surprising if another organization took a chance on him.