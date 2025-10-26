Huerter chipped in 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 victory over the Magic.

Huerter struggled to get his shot working from beyond the arc, but it didn't stop him from scoring in double figures. He's been fairly aggressive on the offensive end through two games this season, attempting 21 total shots from the field while securing 12 rebounds in two straight wins for the Bulls. Expect Huerter to continue firing, especially with a pair of strong facilitators in Josh Giddey and Tre Jones feeding him the ball.