site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-kevin-huerter-available-to-play-514052 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Huerter (hip) is available for Friday's game in Brooklyn.
Huerter was listed as probable and now we have official confirmation that he'll be active. Huerter is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 triples per game this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories