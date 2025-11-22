Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Bumped to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huerter isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Huerter had started five straight games, but he'll retreat to the second unit Friday night in favor of Ayo Dosunmu. During that five-game stretch, Huerter averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 28 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Season-low two points•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Drawing first start of season•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Provides 12 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Tallies double-digits again•