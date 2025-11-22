Huerter isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Huerter had started five straight games, but he'll retreat to the second unit Friday night in favor of Ayo Dosunmu. During that five-game stretch, Huerter averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 28 minutes.