Huerter (recently traded) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Huerter was acquired by the Bulls on Sunday in a blockbuster trade headlined by Zach LaVine going to the Kings and De'Aaron Fox going to the Spurs. Huerter will be available to make his Bulls' debut Saturday, and head coach Billy Donovan relayed that he hopes to get Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones some playing time. Huerter averaged 12.3 minutes per game off the Kings' bench since the beginning of January prior to being traded.