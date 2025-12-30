Huerter amassed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Monday's 136-101 loss to Minnesota.

Coby White aggravated a right calf injury during the first quarter of Monday's defeat, which could open the door for extra minutes in the Chicago backcourt going forward. Huerter has been solid in nine-category fantasy leagues, having averaged 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per contest in his last eight outings.