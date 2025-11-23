Huerter recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists over 19 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 victory over the Wizards.

Huerter logged 19 minutes despite dealing with an illness, scoring in single digits for the fourth time in the past five games. Despite a serviceable start to the campaign, Heurter's role appears to be reducing, largely due to the fact that Coby White is back in the lineup. He will continue to battle players like Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu for backup minutes.