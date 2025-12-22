Huerter finished Sunday's 152-150 win over the Hawks with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes off the bench.

The 27-year-old wing has looked good as part of the second unit since returning from an adductor strain. In four games since getting back in the lineup, Huerter has averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 22.8 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent (13-for-29) from beyond the arc. Sunday's four made three-pointers also tied his season high.