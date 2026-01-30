Huerter provided 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to Miami.

Huerter has been impressing off the bench and has scored in double digits in seven of his last 11 outings. This was also the seventh time he drained at least four three-pointers, a season-high mark, in a single game. Huerter could be in line for a bigger role after the trade deadline, although that depends on the personnel moves the Bulls make. For the time being, though, he should continue to be an option off the bench, a scenario that limits his upside in most formats.