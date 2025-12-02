Huerter has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Magic due to an adductor injury, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. He failed to score (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in six minutes before exiting.

Huerter picked up the injury early in Monday's matchup, but the severity has yet to be determined. Isaac Okoro (back) and Coby White (calf) are also out, so look for Tre Jones and Julian Phillips to see more chances against Orlando.