Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Gets starting nod
Huerter will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Miami.
Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) are both sidelined for the first leg of this back-to-back set, so Huerter is likely to see extended minutes and usage in this one. He's worth a long look as a short-term streaming play.