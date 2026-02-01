default-cbs-image
Huerter will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Miami.

Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) are both sidelined for the first leg of this back-to-back set, so Huerter is likely to see extended minutes and usage in this one. He's worth a long look as a short-term streaming play.

