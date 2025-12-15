Huerter recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and four steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Huerter looked great in his return from a four-game absence, scoring efficiently while setting a new season high in steals. Huerter has been a late-round producer through the first 20 games of the season with averages of 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 triples, 0.9 steals and 1.4 turnovers per contest.