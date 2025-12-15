Huerter (adductor) recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four steals and three rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Huerter delivered an excellent performance in his return from a four-game absence due to an adductor strain, scoring efficiently while setting a new season high in steals. Though he's been a strong per-minute producer through 20 appearances this season with averages of 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 triples and 0.9 steals across 24.1 minutes per contest, Huerter has often benefited from the Bulls not having their full complement of backcourt players available for many of those contests. Josh Giddey was limited to 24 minutes Sunday due in part to foul trouble, and Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) could be back in action for the Bulls' next game Wednesday versus Cleveland, so it wouldn't be surprising if Huerter's playing time took a hit moving forward, despite his solid outing against the Pelicans.