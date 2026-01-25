Huerter ended with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 win over Boston.

Huerter led the Bulls' bench in scoring Saturday, and he made a clutch three-point shot in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to give Chicago the lead for good. He has scored in double-digits in six of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals over 21.6 minutes per game.