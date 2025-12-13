Huerter (adductor) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Huerter has missed Chicago's last four games due to a left adductor strain, though the questionable tag suggests he could be nearing a return. If the 27-year-old swingman is ultimately ruled out, Dalen Terry (hand), Tre Jones and Julian Phillips are candidates to see increased minutes, especially if Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) is downgraded from doubtful to out.