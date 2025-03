Huerter (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Huerter, who has missed the past two games for Chicago, is still considered day-to-day. Meanwhile, Josh Giddey (quadriceps) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) remain questionable as well. If Huerter continues to miss time, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry could continue to see an uptick in minutes for the Bulls.