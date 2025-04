Huerter (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Huerter was held out of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right cervical strain, though it could've been a maintenance day for the veteran. Over his last five games, Huerter has produced averages of 13.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes.