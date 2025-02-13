Huerter ended with two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Detroit.

Huerter continues to play a limited role off the bench for his new team, having now played at least 20 minutes in just one of his three appearances for the Bulls. Despite the change of scenery, it appears that Huerter is going to play a similar role to the one he was playing in Sacramento. Through 46 games played, he is serving up modest averages of 7.6 points and 1.4 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per contest.