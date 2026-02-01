Huerter is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to back spasms.

Huerter got the start in Saturday's loss to Miami and finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds five assists, one steal and one block over 22 minutes, but he may have tweaked his back in the process. Coby White (calf) is returning for Sunday's rematch, and Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry would be in line for more minutes if Huerter is unable to play.