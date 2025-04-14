Huerter closed with 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 win over Philadelphia.

Huerter recorded a team-high mark in points during the regular-season finale. Additionally, the 26-year-old knocked down a team-best five triples, sinking at least five three-pointers for the eighth time this season. Huerter made 69 regular-season appearances between Chicago and Sacramento, finishing with averages of 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks across 24.3 minutes per contest.