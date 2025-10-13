Huerter (groin) participated in Monday's practice and he's trending towards making his preseason debut Thursday versus the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Huerter has yet to play this preseason due to a groin injury, but he continues to ramp up his workload at practices, and it sounds like he could get out there for Thursday's preseason finale. That said, he'll likely be operating in a reserve role for the Bulls this season, so we wouldn't anticipate him making much noise in standard fantasy leagues.