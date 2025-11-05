Huerter recorded 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 win over the 76ers.

Huerter managed to bounce back from a sluggish seven-point game Sunday against the Knicks, though he wasn't all that efficient shooting the basketball. He also drilled a pair of triples, marking the third time in seven matchups this season that he has hit two or more threes. Huerter will continue to be leaned on to provide scoring off the bench for the Bulls.