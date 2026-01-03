Huerter totaled 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Magic.

Huerter saw more opportunities Friday without the help of Coby White (calf) and Josh Giddey (hamstring), and he stepped up in a big way. The Maryland product reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Nov. 17 and has now put up double digits in back-to-back games. The Bulls will presumably continue to lean on Huerter for scoring help while missing two starters in the backcourt.