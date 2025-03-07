Huerter (knee) recorded 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 125-123 win over the Magic.

Back in action after missing the previous two games with a right knee sprain, Huerter didn't seem to be operating with any restrictions and paced the Chicago bench in scoring. Since being acquired from the Kings on Feb. 3, Huerter is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.7 minutes over his nine appearances with the Bulls.