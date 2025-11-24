Huerter (pelvis) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Huerter will be inactive for the first time this season due to pelvis soreness. After a run of five starts, the 27-year-old moved to the bench and logged under 20 minutes in each of the Bulls' previous two games, with reserves such as Jevon Carter, Julian Phillips and Patrick Williams candidates to absorb those minutes Monday. Huerter's next chance to play is Friday against the Hornets.