Huerter had 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 130-127 win over the Nuggets.

Huerter has been on a tear for the Bulls, but he may struggle to keep producing like this once the team gets healthier -- Tre Jones missed his second game in a row with an ankle issue and Coby White was rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last five outings, Huerter has averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.