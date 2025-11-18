Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Scores 20 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huerter had 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 130-127 win over the Nuggets.
Huerter has been on a tear for the Bulls, but he may struggle to keep producing like this once the team gets healthier -- Tre Jones missed his second game in a row with an ankle issue and Coby White was rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last five outings, Huerter has averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.
More News
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Drawing first start of season•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Provides 12 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Tallies double-digits again•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Adds 11 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Will play Thursday•