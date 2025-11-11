Huerter logged 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Huerter moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season, replacing Josh Giddey, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury. The promotion yielded a season-best performance, with Huerter leading the team with 23 points. It's been an encouraging start to the season for Huerter, having scored double digits in all but one game. He should be rostered in all standard leagues, at least until Coby White returns from a calf injury.