Huerter closed Wednesday's 122-121 victory over the Trail Blazers with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes.

Huerter remained in the starting lineup, although produced his worst performance of the season. While it has been a solid start for Huerter, his arrow is beginning to point in the wrong direction. The return of Coby White has resulted in two poor performances by Huerter, an indication that he could be an expendable fantasy asset at some point in the near future.