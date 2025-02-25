Huerter will start in Monday's game against Philadelphia, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Coby White was originally supposed to start for Chicago, though he was bleeding before tipoff, allowing Huerter to step into the starting five. The 26-year-old swingman will likely receive his normal workload, as White is still available to play.
