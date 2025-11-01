Huerter closed with 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 135-125 victory over the Knicks.

Huerter scored double-digits for the fifth straight game to begin the season, providing the undefeated Bulls with a viable scoring threat off the bench. Over that five-game period, Huerter is averaging 14.2 points per game, adding 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.6 combined steals and blocks. Coby White is nearing a return after missing the start of the season with a calf injury. Upon his return, the coaching staff will have some decisions to make, one of which is where does Huerter fit in the rotation moving forward.