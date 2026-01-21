Huerter ended Tuesday's 138-110 win over the Clippers with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

The seven assists matched a season-high output from Huerter, who continues to play meaningful minutes for the Bulls amid Josh Giddey's (hamstring) absence. The sharpshooter has averaged 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes per contest in 10 games this month.